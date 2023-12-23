Home / India News / BJP MLA Ramdular Gond disqualified after 25-year jail in rape case

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond disqualified after 25-year jail in rape case

The trial in the case started in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), but was later transferred to the MP-MLA court when Gond was elected as a legislator

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Lucknow

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond, who was recently sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl nine years ago, has been disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a lawmaker sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ahsan Ullah Khan, additional district and sessions judge of the MP-MLA court in Sonbhadra, had also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Gond. The sum would be given to the rape survivor who is now married and the mother of an eight-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Satyaprakash Tripathi said the court held the MLA from Duddhi seat -- reserved for Scheduled Tribes -- guilty on December 12 and announced the quantum of punishment three days later.

The rape incident took place in 2014 and a case was registered against Gond under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the rape survivor's brother.

Gond was not an MLA at that time while his wife was a gram pradhan, Tripathi said.

The trial in the case started in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), but was later transferred to the MP-MLA court when Gond was elected as a legislator.

Uttar Pradesh has seen disqualification of several lawmakers after their conviction in separate cases.

In October 2022, Samajwadi Party MLA (Rampur Sadar seat) Azam Khan and the BJP's Vikram Singh Saini (Khatauli MLA) were disqualified.

While the action against Khan was taken after being sentenced to three years in a 2019 hate speech case, Saini was disqualified after he got a two-year jail term in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA from Unnao, was disqualified from the assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. He was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Azam Khan's son and Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan lost his Assembly membership in February this year after being sentenced to two years in jail for staging a sit-in on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by the police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

Also Read

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

SC declines interim relief to Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan in criminal case

Akhilesh slams UP govt for keeping Azam Khan, son in separate jails

Land-for-jobs case: ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5

Cong march to DGP office in Kerala turns violent, cops use water cannons

Parl security breach: Accused Mahesh Kumawat's custody extended till Jan 5

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case

Inaugural meeting of Cong's new National Alliance Committee at 11:30 am

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPMLAsrape

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story