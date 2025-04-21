BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets former CEC, calls him a 'Muslim commissioner'

After controversial comments on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey got into a heated exchange with former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Qureshi and called him a “Muslim commissioner”.

Dubey’s remarks came in response to a post in which Qureshi, who was India’s 17th CEC from July 30, 2010, to June 10, 2012, criticised the Waqf Amendment Act and called it an “evil plan of the government”.

“Waqf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister/evil plan of the govt to grab the Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous machine has done its job well,” Qureshi wrote in a post on X.

In response to the above post, Dubey replied in Hindi, which reads, “You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Jharkhand’s Santhalpargana during your tenure. Dubey is a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

“Prophet Muhammad’s Islam came to India in 712. Before that, this land belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith. My village, Vikramshila, was burnt by Bakhtiar Khilji in 1189. Vikramshila University gave the world its first vice chancellor in the form of Atish Dipankar. Unite this country, read history—Pakistan was created by dividing it. Will there be no partition now?” Dubey added.

Dubey’s comments on SC and CJI

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP leader created widespread controversy by criticising the Supreme Court. He said that if the Supreme Court is going to make laws, then there’s no need for the Parliament building to exist.

Dubey’s remark came while the Supreme Court is hearing more than 70 petitions that challenged the legality of the controversial Waqf Act, 2025. He also blamed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for the ‘civil wars’ in the country.

He made this statement when asked about TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee’s demand for BJP leader Jagdambika Pal to resign as Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill.

“Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country,” Dubey told ANI.