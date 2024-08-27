BJP set to launch nationwide membership drive Sadasyata Abhiyan from Sept 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to launch a nationwide membership drive from September 2. Party sources said that Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, in the national capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sources said that under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda, a national workshop was conducted on August 17, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also attended the workshop. In the workshop, many activities were discussed as part of Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024.

As per the sources, primary membership would be done through missed calls (8800002024), the NaMo App, QR codes, and traditional application forms, ensuring that people in areas with limited mobile coverage or those without mobile phones can participate.

A National Team, under the convenorship of Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary, has been formed to oversee the campaign. State, District and Mandal teams, along with Morchas and Cells, will also be established, with a focus on media, social media and IT coordination.

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.

The campaign will set membership targets for each unit, from Booth to State levels, based on the party's performance in recent elections.

Notably, State workshops were conducted on August 19 to 21 and district workshops on August 22 to 24, whereas, Mandal workshops have to be conducted on August 25 to 27. On August 31, a meeting of Page Pramukhs is also to be held at all booths to prepare for the campaign.

Sources informed that after the inauguration on 2nd September, Abhiyan has to be inaugurated in all States on the 3rd or 4th of September & Districts on the 5th or 6th September.

A "Sadasyata Sahayogi" (Membership Assistant) will be appointed for every Shakti Kendra, responsible for overseeing the "Mahasampark" (Grand Outreach) phase from September 10 to September 17.

Also, the first 15 days of the campaign will focus on door-to-door outreach at every booth before moving on to larger public activities.

The party has decided that periodic review meetings will be held to boost the campaign's effectiveness, with a significant emphasis on media and social media outreach.

Sources said that a national team formed for the campaign includes Vinod Tawde as the convenor, with Rekha Verma, Dushyant Gautam, Atul Garg and D Purandeswari appointed as co-convenors. Whereas, Rituraj Sinha, Arvind Menon, Vijaya Rahatkar and Rajdeep Roy YY.

Sources said that BJP's Sadasyata Abhiyan - 2024 is poised to be a landmark effort in expanding the party's base and galvanizing its supporters. The party aims to consolidate its position as a dominant force in Indian politics.

It is pertinent to note that the BJP has historically formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for three consecutive terms under PM Modi's leadership. The party attributes this success to its commitment to inclusive growth, focusing on the welfare of the marginalized through initiatives like GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari), which remains central to the Prime Minister's vision for Bharat's forward march.

Over the last decade, the BJP has seen significant growth in its organizational footprint nationwide. It has become the world's largest political party by membership, with booth-level committees operating in the majority of the country's 10.5 lakh polling booths. The party boasts the largest number of elected representatives, from Members of Parliament to Panchayat members. The guiding principle of "Seva hi Sangathan" (Service is Organization), as emphasized by PM Modi, continues to inspire party workers to fulfil their political and social duties with unwavering dedication.