Home / India News / Dharmendra's brief political stint and why the Bollywood legend walked away

Dharmendra's brief political stint and why the Bollywood legend walked away

Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on Monday, had a short political stint; low attendance marked his term, and he later said politics was never meant for him

Dharmendra
Dharmendra entered politics in 2004 when he joined the BJP. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dharmendra Deol, the evergreen star of Hindi cinema, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89. While many know the actor for his action-packed roles and effortless charm in a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra also forayed briefly into politics, and even went on to become a Member of Parliament.
 

Dharmendra's brief political stint

 
Dharmendra entered politics in 2004 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party fielded him from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency, a seat that the Congress had won twice in a row.
 
Backed by his immense popularity and high-profile campaign support, including appearances by BJP stalwarts like LK Advani, Dharmendra won comfortably. He defeated Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by nearly 60,000 votes and gained close to six per cent more vote share.   
 

Why politics didn’t work for Dharmendra

 
Despite the strong start, Dharmendra soon realised political life was not what he expected. He faced frequent criticism during his five-year term for staying away from constituency matters and spending more time on film shoots or at his farmhouse. His attendance in Parliament was also below the national average, drawing attacks from the opposition.
 
When his term ended in 2009, Dharmendra chose not to contest again. Years later, his son Sunny Deol openly said his father never enjoyed politics and regretted entering it. Dharmendra himself had once said, “I did the work, but someone else took the credit. Perhaps politics wasn’t for me.”
 
By the time Dharmendra stepped away, politics had become part of the Deol family’s journey. Hema Malini had already served a term as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP and later continued her career as an elected Lok Sabha MP  ALSO READ: Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'.
 
Sunny Deol also joined the BJP in April 2019 and contested from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. He won by a large margin, nearly 83,000 votes over Congress leader Sunil Jakhar.
 
However, like his father, Sunny struggled with parliamentary attendance. Constituency complaints also began to surface, though some supporters credited him with behind-the-scenes work. 
 
Sunny later exited politics after completing his term, making it clear he would not return. At the time, he told reporters that Dharmendra “didn't like politics and regretted joining it".

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stubble burning incidents fallen due to machinery support: Agri secy

PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Topics :Indian CinemaBollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story