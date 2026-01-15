BMC polls begin: Why Mumbai's civic body election carries high stakes

Why BMC elections matter

Although the polls are local, BMC elections carry significant political weight at the state and national levels. Control of the civic body is seen as a major measure of political strength and influence, prompting all major parties to invest heavily in the contest.

The latest election assumes significance as it comes after a long delay. The BMC’s last elected term ended in 2022, and since then, the city has been governed by administrators instead of elected representatives. The long gap has made the 2026 election important for restoring an elected civic leadership.

According to news agency PTI, around 10.3 million voters are eligible to vote in the BMC elections. Here's a breakdown of why the BMC election is considered important.