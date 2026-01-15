Train fare calculation a 'trade secret' under RTI law, Railways tells CIC

The response came as the CIC rejected an RTI appeal seeking an explanation of the base fare calculation, including dynamic pricing, the role of Tatkal bookings and fares for Paschim Superfast Express.

According to a reply from the Railway Board accessed by news agency PTI, passenger fares are decided based on different travel classes, with variations depending on the facilities offered in each class.

However, the Railways said that the method used to fix fares falls under commercial confidentiality. “In so far as classification and methodology of fare fixation of different classes is concerned, the policy mechanism falls in the domain of trade secret/ intellectual property rights,” the Railways said. It further said that such information is exempt from disclosure under Section 8 of the RTI Act. Section 8 of the RTI Act allows authorities to withhold information related to sensitive areas such as national security, trade secrets and personal privacy. Railways function as a commercial utility Railway officials also referred to earlier CIC rulings that had supported the non-disclosure of fare calculation methods. They said Indian Railways operates as a commercial organisation, even as it fulfils social responsibilities, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: No waiting list, no RAC: Vande Bharat Sleeper train fare, route, features “It is a known fact that the Indian Railways are run as a commercial utility and at the same time it being an instrumentality of state are required to discharge various social obligations in national interest,” the Railways said. CIC finds no reason to intervene The Central Information Commission noted that the public information officer had already shared all information that could be disclosed under the law, including general principles of railway fare policies. It also said officials were not required to create new data or interpret records that do not exist.

With the appellant absent during the hearing, Information Commissioner Swagat Das found no fault in the Railways’ reply and dismissed the appeal. Railways hikes passenger fares In December last year, Indian Railways raised passenger train fares for the second time in the 2025-26 financial year, after an earlier hike in July. Under the revised structure, fares have gone up slightly by one to two paise per km. For ordinary (non-AC) classes, fares increased by one paise per km. Mail and Express trains -- both AC and non-AC -- saw a hike of two paise per km. The fare increase mainly affects long-distance travellers. For second-class ordinary (non-AC) passengers, the changes are as follows: