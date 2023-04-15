Home / India News / Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections

Bengaluru
Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

The investment details show that he has movable properties of Rs 5.98 crore, while he got Rs 1.57 crore as wealth got from the Hindu Undivided Family.

His wife Channamma has invested Rs 1.14 crore and daughter Aditi Rs 1.12 crore.

Since his son Bharat Bommai is not dependent on his father, his investment details have not been mentioned. However, Basavaraj Bommai has given Rs 14.74 lakh to his son Bharat.

The Chief Minister has immovable properties of Rs 42.15 crore which includes Rs 19.2 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family. Bommai has a liability of Rs 5.79 crore.

The affidavit shows that Bommai purchased nearly three acres of land in Tarihala village in Hubballi Taluk of Dharwad when he was a chief minister on March 26, 2022.

In all, Bommai and his dependents have assets worth Rs 52.12 crore.

Topics :Basavaraj Somappa BommaiKarnatakaKarnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon

Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai

Union Budget to be pro-people, will boost economic growth: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013

UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

Congress in-fight in Rajasthan a fight for chair, says Vasundhara Raje

MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP

Govt giving level-playing field to youth to build stronger India: Rajnath

6 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Nitish calls it sad incident

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story