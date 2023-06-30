Home / India News / Latest LIVE: PM Modi to participate in DU's centenary celebrations today

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to participate in DU's centenary celebrations today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU) on June 30th. During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.
Two suspected rioters were killed and at least five injured in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning, officials said. They said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village. The army said security forces personnel "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it, sources said on Thursday. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move.
A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

Topics :Narendra Modi M K Stalin Uniform Civil Code Delhi University Manipur Law Commission Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

