Latest LIVE: PM Modi to participate in DU's centenary celebrations today

Two suspected rioters were killed and at least five injured in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning, officials said. They said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village. The army said security forces personnel "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU) on June 30th. During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.