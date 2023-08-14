Home / India News / LIVE: Surjewala demands consultations on bills replacing criminal laws
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" Parliament and the people of the country about the three new bills introduced in the Lok Sabha that seek to overhaul the country's criminal justice system and demanded a wider consultations on the proposed legislations involving legal experts and public.
A temple reportedly collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill earlier today. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, PTI has reported.


10:38 AM Aug 23

Internet services restored in Haryana's Nuh, two weeks after violence hit the district

In what may be called a return to normalcy, internet services in Haryana's Nuh district were restored. Earlier, six people, including two home guards and a cleric,  had died in the July 31 clashes that erupted in Nuh and later spread to adjoining the district of Gurugram.

10:26 AM Aug 23

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

Badrinath National Highway in Pipalkoti area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall. Several vehicles have also been buried under the debris.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Himanshu Khurana told ANI that "Due to heavy debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti, many vehicles were buried under the debris and the roads have been closed."

10:01 AM Aug 23

Glasses on door of Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house found broken, police probe on

Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

9:32 AM Aug 23

Himachal Solan cloudburst toll rises to 7; CM Sukhu condoles deaths

The death toll in the cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan has risen to seven with the recovery of two more bodies on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan district of the state, Siddhartha Acharya, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kandaghat said.

9:17 AM Aug 23

Estimated loss worth over Rs 7,000 cr in Himachal Pradesh since onset of monsoon

Himachal Pradesh has been the worst affected state in the country due to the floods and landslides with officials announcing a staggering loss of Rs 7020.28 crore due to the monsoon's devastating impact on Sunday.

The monsoon season commenced in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. According to the officials, the monsoon's toll stands at 257 lives lost due to a range of causes.

9:17 AM Aug 23

Tourists urged to avoid Maui as hotels prepare to take in evacuees, first responders

Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders on the island that faces a long recovery from the wildfire that demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people.

About 46,000 residents and visitors have flown out of Kahului Airport in West Maui since the devastation in Lahaina became clear Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

 

9:16 AM Aug 23

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala demands wider consultations on 3 bills replacing criminal laws

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" Parliament and the people of the country about the three new bills introduced in the Lok Sabha that seek to overhaul the country's criminal justice system and demanded a wider consultations on the proposed legislations involving legal experts and public.

Surjewala claimed that without any prior intimation or public consultation or inviting suggestions from legal experts, jurists, criminologists, and other stakeholders, the Modi government introduced the three bills from its "black magic hat" on August 11.

