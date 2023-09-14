Home / India News / LIVE: CM urges Centre to declare calamity in Himachal as national disaster

LIVE: CM urges Centre to declare calamity in Himachal as national disaster

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi with Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at G20 Dinner (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has demanded the Union government to declare the disaster in Himachal as a national disaster. CM Sukhu said that he had put forth this demand with the Prime Minister during the G20 dinner

A team of the Election Commission led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar held a meeting here on Wednesday on special summary revision of the electoral roll and preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. The meeting was attended by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C and all 23 Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight” during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the US warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.



First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

