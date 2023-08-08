LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, chairman suspends Derek O'Brien

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien suspended for the remainder of the Parliament Session.
Uttar Pradesh | A team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrives at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the fifth day of the survey.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are set to meet with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of PCs, tablets, and laptops on Tuesday. The meeting will address concerns over the recent import licensing policy for these products, announced last week.
NDPS Act slapped on shopkeepers for selling drug-laced chocolates in Mangaluru
Two shopkeepers, who were arrested from Mangaluru on July 19 for selling drug-laced chocolates, have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after forensic reports revealed traces of ganja in the sweets.
Police on Monday said the results from the forensic science laboratory has been received and the two accused have additionally been charged under the provisions of the NDPS Act.
11:05 AM Aug 23
Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a file to Lt Governor VK Saxena, allotting Service and Vigilance Department to Atishi. Both the departments were earlier being handled by Saurabh Bharadwaj.
10:44 AM Aug 23
AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes a dig at Amit Shah over claims of forged signatures
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Home Minister of the country, Amit Shah is after Raghav Chadha. Just like Rahul Gandhi's membership was taken away through a false & baseless case, they want to take away Raghav's membership. They are very dangerous people. They can do anything. But we are soldiers of the common man. We are not scared of them. We fight them and we will continue to fight them. If Raghav's membership is taken away, he will come back after being elected and continue his fight against them."
10:29 AM Aug 23
BJP holds Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of No Confidence motion against PM Modi's govt in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in the Lower House of Parliament today.
BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.
10:15 AM Aug 23
They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig
With Parliament passing the contentious Delhi services bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre, saying they don't tolerate single engine governments anywhere in India.
Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.
9:55 AM Aug 23
Justice-delivery system moves in mysterious ways: Chidambaram compares Rahul's case with that of BJP MP
Asserting that the justice-delivery system in India moves in "mysterious ways", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that while a BJP MP from Etawah got a stay of his conviction in an assault case within days, it took Rahul Gandhi more than four months to get relief, that too from the Supreme Court.
Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha, with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case
9:37 AM Aug 23
"No questions of any allegation...," AAP on Amit Shah's fraud claim against motion moved by Raghav Chadha
Amid allegations of fraud in a motion moved by the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has clarified on Tuesday that the rules of the proceedings state "no written consent or signature of the member whose name has been proposed" and there's no question of any allegation of "forged signature", the AAP sources added.
The clarification came after five Rajya Sabha members complained that their names were included in a proposed select committee of the House for the Delhi Services Bill without their signatures, in the proposal moved by Raghav Chadha.
9:22 AM Aug 23
US lawmakers to declare Aug 15 for Celebration of 2 largest democracies
Led by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a group of US lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to declare India's Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration of the World's Two Largest Democracies.
The resolution expresses the belief that the strong partnership between the United States and India, rooted in shared democratic values, will continue to advance global democracy and foster peace, stability, and prosperity for all nations.
9:00 AM Aug 23
2 Russian missile strikes hit city in eastern Ukraine, kill at least 5
Two Russian missile strikes hit the city center of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday evening, killing at least five people and wounding two dozen more, Ukrainian officials said.
The strikes, which targeted the Ukrainian portion of a region partially occupied by Russia, occurred within 40 minutes of each other, according to Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. The attack damaged nine- and five-story buildings, residential houses, a hotel where foreign journalists used to stay, dining establishments, shops and administrative buildings, he said.
8:59 AM Aug 23
MeitY officials to meet OEMs on Tuesday over import restriction concerns
Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are set to meet with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of PCs, tablets, and laptops on Tuesday. The meeting will address concerns over the recent import licensing policy for these products, announced last week.
MeitY is anticipated to hold two separate meetings; one with major global electronics firms such as Dell, HP, and Apple, and another with domestic contract manufacturers who provide local product assembly capacities to these firms, sources revealed to Business Standard.
8:58 AM Aug 23
ASI team reaches Gyanvapi mosque to continue with the survey of complex premises
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrives at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the fifth day of the survey.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A team of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) arrives at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi on the fifth day of the survey.