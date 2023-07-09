Home / India News / BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

Daria Ivankova, director of the TV BRICS International Cooperation Department, told the audience about the goals of the media tour

ANI
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi participated in the extraordinary meeting of the BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas in South Africa's Durban and exchanged views on the development and enhancement of the strategic partnership within the association.

Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in India said, "On July 5-6, #Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov participated in an extraordinary meeting of the #BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas in Durban, #SouthAfrica."

"A thorough exchange of views on development & enhancement of the strategic partnership within the association, including taking into account priorities outlined by the South African chairmanship, took place. A common intent to increase international role of #BRICS was expressed," it was also added.

The discussions also encompassed topical issues of preparations for the upcoming 15th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24, 2023.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Kemerovo, the names of the laureates of the Global Energy Prize 2023 were announced and participants of the BRICS Global Media Tour, Russian Edition, were there, reported TV BRICS.

"Global Energy" is an event of international scale and high expert level, which is traditionally hosted by Russia.

Daria Ivankova, director of the TV BRICS International Cooperation Department, told the audience about the goals of the media tour.

"This year, TV BRICS and Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund organized a special media tour to Russia for the heads and leading journalists of the editorial offices of Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. Our aim was not just to show contemporary Russia from the example of one capital, we wanted to show the regions. We thought a lot about what event would be central in the foreign journalists' tour to Russia, what event would arouse press interest, demonstrate the Russian approach to organising events on an international scale, and raise a topic that would unite all the countries of the world. This central event was the Global Energy ceremony and a visit to the famous region - Kuzbass," she said, according to TV BRICS.

She added that science diplomacy and media diplomacy, together, can promote the advancement of modern research, exchange of experiences, exchange of experience, rapprochement of scientific communities of different states of the world, and countries in general.

Durgesh Singh Bhadauria, senior producer of Asian News International (ANI), spoke about the role of the Global Energy Prize in promoting sustainable connectivity and energy dialogue among the BRICS countries.

"First of all, I would say BRICS is an interesting combination. And we should encourage and promote, and reward outstanding representatives in the BRICS countries in the conventional energy sector, and those who choose to promote alternative sources of energy. I think BRICS countries should unite and work together to achieve much more," Bhadauria said.

Also Read

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

Amid economic crisis, Pakistan expresses interest in joining BRICS: Report

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today

India-Russia aim for bilateral trade of $50 bn in 2023: Indian Embassy

Investment in Indian startups in H1 2023 lowest in last 4 years: PwC India

SECL to develop Manikpur Pokhri coal mine in Korba into eco-tourism spot

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

Monsoon: Rains swing from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days, says IMD

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges of murder, dacoity against six

Topics :BRICSDevelopmentstrategic partnershipIndia

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story