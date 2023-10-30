BRS party candidate Reddy stabbed during poll campaign, 1 held for murder

An attempt was made on the life of ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy by a 38-year-old man who allegedly stabbed him with a knife in Siddipet district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Surampalli village of Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, (59), who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak segment for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, they said.

The accused identified as Raju was taken into custody following the incident and a case was registered against him, they said adding the motive behind the attack is under investigation.

Prabhakar Reddy, who is an MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency, suffered injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after initially being rushed to a hospital in Gajwel of Siddipet district.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Prabhakar Reddy later in the evening.

A release from the hospital said the patient was evaluated and stabilized in Emergency Department and Emergency CT was done, which revealed perforated bowel and was taken for Emergency Exploratory Laparotomy immediately.

Doctors treating him said Reddy's recovery would take about 7 to 10 days.

Reacting to the incident, Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha said the accused who had come to meet the MP got close to him and attacked him with a knife.

As part of the campaign, the MP visited a pastor's house and while stepping out a man, who was later identified as Raju, attacked him with a knife, she said.

The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the MP along with some others shifted Prabhakar Reddy to a hospital in Gajwel.

Providing details of the incident, the PSO said while opening the car door for Reddy a suspicious looking man tried to stab him, leaving the MP injured.

The officer further said he snatched the knife from the assailant and in the process he also suffered injury on his fingers.

Enraged over the attack, some local villagers thrashed Raju and handed him over to the police, who took him into custody.

The accused also suffered injuries and has been admitted to state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The motive (for the attack) is being verified, police said.

Some ID cards of social media channels were found in Raju's possession, they said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against Raju.

Asked if the accused was having any political affiliations, police replied that they immediately could confirm it as the matter was still under investigation.

To a query on social media posts linking the accused to political parties, she said different posts are being put out on social media about the accused, however, they should not be believed until police investigation is complete.

The senior police official warned of legal action against those posting provocative posts on social media.

Responding to a question on reports that the accused was drunk at time of the incident, she said medical examination will be done.

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.