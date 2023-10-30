Home / India News / Delhi excise policy case: ED summons CM Kejriwal for questioning on Nov 2

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons CM Kejriwal for questioning on Nov 2

In a related development, the Supreme Court rejected two separate bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ED has mentioned Kejriwal's name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the case

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, official sources said on Monday.

Kejriwal (55) has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

The ED has mentioned Kejriwal's name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the case and said the accused were in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader regarding the preparation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

In a related development, the Supreme Court rejected two separate bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and said a transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalExcise DutyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

