BSF vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch, one killed, six injured

A BSF personnel was killed and six injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
A BSF personnel was killed and six injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Balnoi area of Mendhar when the driver of the Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve on a hilly road, the official said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital where one of the critically injured BSF personnel succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The condition of four of the injured was stated to be critical, the official added.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirroad accidentBSFDeath toll

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

