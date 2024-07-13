Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'BSNL CMD Purwar denied extension, DoT's Ravi to get additional charge'

BSNL
This will be Ravi's second stint at BSNL. He had served as additional general manager at the state-run firm for about six years. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
The government has denied extension to BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar and is likely to give the charge to a senior department of telecom officer Robert J Ravi, official sources said.

Purwar, who took charge as BSNL CMD in July 2019 for five years, had applied for an extension.

"DoT is mulling to hand over additional charge of BSNL CMD post to DDG Robert J Ravi. There is no decision on extension sought by the present CMD," an official source said.

An Indian Telecom Service officer, Ravi, has 34 years of experience in the telecom sector. He is serving as Deputy Director General at the Department of Telecom.

This will be Ravi's second stint at BSNL. He had served as additional general manager at the state-run firm for about six years.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

