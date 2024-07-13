LIVE: BJP-led NDA govt may not last long, 'khela' has begun, says Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the NDA govt was unstable, and may not complete its term, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday as she met two key INDIA bloc leaders in Mumbai more than a month after the Lok Sabha poll results. CM Mamata also criticised the Centre over the three new criminal laws that came into force on July 1. CM Mamata, who is the leader of the Trinamool Congress, held separate meetings with Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar during her first visit to Mumbai after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4. She also attended Reliance Industries Chariman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony on Friday.

Launching an attack on BJP-led Centre, the Congress on Friday slammed the government's move to declare June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.