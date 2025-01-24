Budget 2025 Halwa Ceremony: All about this North block pre-budget tradition

Every year, the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget of India to Parliament, which is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Union Budget 2025 , which will be the 2nd budget of the Modi government's third term, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025. This will be Sitharaman's 8th consecutive budget presentation, including one interim budget.

But prior to that, the Halwa Ceremony takes place which is a pre-budget custom that attracts a lot of attention, even though the Union Budget itself is constantly in the news. However, what is this ceremony and what makes it so important?

Union Budget 2025 Halwa Ceremony: Date And Time

Today, January 24, 2025, at 5 PM, the Central Secretariat's North Block will host the customary Halwa ceremony, which marks the last phase of preparations for the Union Budget 2025–26.

What is the Halwa ceremony?

Every year, prior to the commencement of the budget's "lock-in" phase, the Halwa ceremony is held to commemorate the conclusion of budget development. In accordance with custom, everyone participating in the budget-making process is fed an Indian sweet dish prepared in a large "kadhai" (vessel) at the North Block. The finance minister is responsible for stirring the "kadhai" during the event.

What is the history behind the famous Halwa Ceremony?

Although its exact origin is unknown, the Halwa Ceremony has long been a part of the Union Budget ritual. But after the 1950 budget leak, which revealed sensitive information about the budget before it was formally released, its significance increased dramatically.

After this incident, the Budget's printing press was relocated from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Minto Road and then to the basement of the North Block, which has been the Budget's permanent printing press since 1980.

What is the significance of the Halwa Ceremony?

There is more to the Halwa Ceremony than just a celebration or cultural occasion. Before moving on to the last phase of the budget preparation process, the ceremony honors the hard work that has been done.

It marks the beginning of the lock-in phase, which is essential to protecting the Union Budget's security and secrecy. Following the ceremony, all employees who worked on the budget's preparation are placed under quarantine in the Finance Ministry's North Block.

Several steps are taken during this lock-in period to guarantee that no information on the budget leaks before it is presented to Parliament. The government' seizing of cell phones and other communication equipment is the most important measure.

The officials are isolated from the outside world and are not permitted to communicate with anyone. This rigorous procedure helps to preserve confidentiality and stops any unauthorized leak of sensitive Budgetary information.

2025 Union Budget: Who will attend the halwa ceremony?

Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary will be at the ceremony site this evening, which is scheduled to take place in North Block. Staff members, budget officers, secretaries, and senior officials will also be present.

Making halwa in front of guests in a big kadhai is one of the ceremony's main features. The Finance Minister will then spend some time cooking and then serve the dessert to the concerned individuals who are helping to prepare the Union Budget.

All about the Budget 2025

On February 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025. Another significant chapter in the government's ongoing financial objectives and national initiatives will be marked by this budget.

The country will be eagerly awaiting announcements regarding economic changes, growth initiatives, and social welfare programs as the second budget of the Modi government's third term approaches.

Parliament's budget session will start on January 31 and end on April 4. On January 31, President Droupadi Murmu will speak to the joint session of both houses. Parliamentary sessions will resume on March 10, after an inter session break from February 14.