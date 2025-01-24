Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid condolences to the family members of the person who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Maharashtra's Bhandara.
"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.
The rescue teams are deployed at the site and all efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected.
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that one worker has died after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district.
"According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said on X.
