An explosion took place on Friday (January 24) morning at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. At least, eight people were killed in a blast at the ordnance factory, police said. There were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead, added the police.

Rescue and medical teams have been dispatched to the site to search for survivors, a defence spokesperson confirmed to PTI.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance. District Collector Sanjay Kolte said that the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 am within the factory premises. As of now, there is no information available regarding casualties, the official added.The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid condolences to the family members of the person who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Maharashtra's Bhandara.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.

The rescue teams are deployed at the site and all efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that one worker has died after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district.

"According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said on X.