Home / India News / Can't let innovation get ahead of regulation: MoS IT at UK AI meet

While talking about the summit, the minister also acknowledged the importance of international collaboration in the technology space

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS IT

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday called for building a new framework to enhance accountability of platforms around user harm. The minister was speaking at a two-day global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit being held in the United Kingdom. 

"There is a new regime, a new framework that needs to be built where there is greater accountability of platforms on issues of user harm. There's greater accountability of platforms, in ensuring safety and trust of all those who use their platforms, whether it is AI, or indeed the broader general internet at large," he said.

While talking about the summit, the minister also acknowledged the importance of international collaboration in the technology space. He said, “International collaborations between countries are extremely important as you move forward to shaping the future of tech in time, and in an era where technology is certainly throwing up the most exciting opportunities in the history of mankind.”

The summit is being hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, well known for British mathematician Alan Turing's decoding of Enigma code.

Talking about regulation of AI at the summit, Chandrashekhar said, “We have learned in the last 10-15 years that by allowing innovation to get ahead of regulation, we open ourselves to the toxicity, misinformation and the weaponization that we see on the internet today. And we certainly can agree today that that is not what we should chart for the coming years in terms of AI.”

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

