Home / India News / Maratha quota stir: 141 offences registered, 168 held so far, says Maha DGP

Maratha quota stir: 141 offences registered, 168 held so far, says Maha DGP

The first floor of the municipal council building in Majalgaon town in Beed district was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Saamana.com | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the violence during the Maratha quota agitations and arrested 168 persons, state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said on Wednesday.

He said public properties worth Rs 12 crore were damaged by miscreants across the state.

"Notices have been served to 146 accused persons under section 41 in the CrPC," Seth told media persons at the state police headquarters in south Mumbai.

Against the backdrop of incidents of arson and vandalism targeting properties of some MLAs, mainly in Marathwada region, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges.

The government has taken serious note of these incidents and the miscreants will face strict action, he had said.

Nationalist Congress Party MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandeep Kshirsagar faced the ire of quota protesters who torched their houses in Beed district. The office of a legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police had said.

The first floor of the municipal council building in Majalgaon town in Beed district was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators on Monday.

Maratha community members have launched a fresh round of agitation seeking a quota in government jobs and educational institutes. Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast at a village in Jalna district since October 25 in support of the reservation demand.

Also Read

Maratha quota stir: Situation under control in Beed, 49 people arrested

Maratha quota: KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra after bus torched

Maratha quota protests: MSRTC bus depots shut, transport body incurs losses

All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

Maha govt to drop cases against Maratha quota protesters; urges to end fast

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH

Dhanteras 2023: History, puja timings, shubh muhurat of Dhanteras

Ameya Prabhu takes over as President of Indian Chamber of Commerce

ED attaches Rs 503 cr assets of Jet founder Goyal, others in London, Dubai

Cultural vibrancy shines on globally: PM on inclusion of 2 cities in UCCN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maratha quota

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story