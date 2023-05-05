Home / India News / Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House

IANS Lucknow
Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

Chief election officer (CEO) A.K. Shukla said, "The first vacancy arose due to the death of MLC Banwari Lal, whose tenure was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year following a prolonged battle with a chronic illness. He was undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

"Another seat became vacant after MLC Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15. He was appointed as Sikkim's governor. Acharya's tenure was to end on January 30, 2027."

The officer added, "Bypolls to both the seats will be held on May 29."

According to the chief election officer, May 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20

Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

Top headlines: Double digit growth for Apple India, new PMLA rules & more

Explained: How do India's different states choose their state animals?

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

Central govt spying on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Topics :Uttar PradeshUP Legislative Council pollsUP legislative council

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story