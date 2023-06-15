Home / India News / Bypolls to fill vacant seats in Panchayats across Haryana on July 9

Bypolls to fill vacant seats in Panchayats across Haryana on July 9

The by-elections to fill vacant seats in various positions within the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Haryana will be held on July 9

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bypolls to fill vacant seats in Panchayats across Haryana on July 9

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The by-elections to fill vacant seats in various positions within the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Haryana will be held on July 9.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Thursday announced the election programme.

The polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on a total of 1,983 seats, including 1,958 of panches, 18 sarpanches, five members of panchayat samitis, and two members of zila parishads.

Singh said the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer (panchayat) will shortly publish the election notice after which nomination papers can be filed from June 21 to 26 from 10 am to 3 pm.

He said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 27 from 10 am onwards. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 28 till 3 pm.

Counting of votes will be done immediately after the close of poll and in case of repoll, the poll panel might change the date and time of counting, he added.

The election commissioner said the model code of conduct will come into force from Thursday in respect of the panchayati raj institutions.

"No officer/official connected with the election work in these institutions would be transferred from his/her place of posting till the completion of the election process," he said.

Singh also said that NOTA (none of the above) option will also be available to the voters.

The elections for members of zila parishads will take place in Faridabad and Hisar districts. Elections for members of panchayat samitis will be held in Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kaithal, Rewari and Yamunanagar districts.

Sarpanch elections will be conducted in all districts, except Ambala, Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Nuh, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa.

Panch elections will be held in all districts of the state, the officer added.

Also Read

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Rural cleanliness: UP govt to train village officials, sanitation workers

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

EVM Glitches: Bypolls in three Assembly seats held peacefully

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' harassment case: Bail or Arrest?

Chandrasekhar rebuts Raghuram Rajan's criticism on PLI, calls it misleading

Legislators keep aside rivalry, meet for 1st national conference in Mumbai

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Centre, state govt's common action plan to restore peace in Manipur: Guv

Topics :Haryanapanchayats

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story