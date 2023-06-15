Home / India News / Centre, state govt's common action plan to restore peace in Manipur: Guv

Centre, state govt's common action plan to restore peace in Manipur: Guv

The peace committee, headed by the Governor, was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week to facilitate the peacemaking process

IANS Imphal
Centre, state govt's common action plan to restore peace in Manipur: Guv

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, head of the 51-member Peace Committee, on Thursday said that a common programme of action has already taken up by the Central and state governments to restore peace and tranquility in the state.

Raj Bhavan officials said that the Governor on Thursday discussed the prevailing situation with Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Chairperson, Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha (retd) and Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

A Manipur Raj Bhavan tweet said: "Hon'ble Justice, Shri U.B. Saha, Chairman, Manipur Human Rights Commission met the Hon'ble Governor, Miss Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the present turmoil which has been going on from 3rd May, 2023 due to the ethnic clash between the Kuki and the Meitei communities."

The Governor has already visited various relief camps in different parts of the state, including trouble-torn Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interacted with the residents and also held meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs).

The peace committee, headed by the Governor, was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state, where devastating ethnic violence since May 3 so far killed over 120 people and injured more than 350.

Leaders and representatives of the Meitei, Kuki, Naga, Muslim, Nepali communities are the members of the peace Committee, which also includes Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a few state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artistes, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

--IANS

sc/vd

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Many measures taken to remove discrimination in labour markets: Labour Min

International Health, Fitness Festival to kickstart from Friday in Delhi

DDA to complete work on IGI Airport drain by July, says Delhi LG's office

Light rains to bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi, says IMD

WB panchayat polls: HC asks SEC to deploy forces in all districts in 48 hrs

Topics :CentreManipurManipur govt

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story