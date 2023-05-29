Home / India News / Cabbies in Goa to go through orientation programme: Transport Minister

Cabbies in Goa to go through orientation programme: Transport Minister

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho reiterated on Monday that taxi drivers in the state will have to undergo a mandatory orientation programme to learn all the traffic rules

IANS Panaji
Cabbies in Goa to go through orientation programme: Transport Minister

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho reiterated on Monday that taxi drivers in the state will have to undergo a mandatory orientation programme to learn all the traffic rules and to know how to behave with tourists and passengers.

Speaking to reporters here, Godinho said the taxi drivers will also be taught to give a good welcome to the tourists and tell them about Goa.

"The taxi drivers will have to undergo a mandatory orientation programme to learn all the traffic rules and to learn how they should behave with the tourists and passengers," Godinho said.

According to Godinho, scores of tourists visit Goa each year and the taxi drivers are the first persons with whom they interact.

"The taxi drivers are like the ambassadors of the state for the tourists who visit Goa. When they sit in a taxi, they first speak to the driver. Hence the drivers should have proper training, for which we have conceptualised a compulsory two-week orientation programme. Only those who clear this (programme) will get a taxi badge," he said.

Godinho added that the drivers should know how to talk with the public and tourists and also how to behave with them.

There are thousands of tourist taxis in Goa, which cater to both tourists and locals.

--IANS

sbk/prw/arm

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Goa introduces Blue Cab service at Manohar International Airport from Jan 5

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange without id

Reach to Teach Foundation to receive Rs 5 cr grant from Murty Trust

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

First unit of nuclear power plant in Haryana may commence in 2028

Chamaeleon in mid-day meal: 45 pupils fall sick, 5 critical in Bihar

Topics :GoaCab driver

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story