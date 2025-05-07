Home / India News / Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

The expansion plan covers IITs in Bhilai, Dharwad, Jammu, Palakkad and Tirupati, adding 6,576 seats and 130 faculty posts with full implementation by FY29

IIIT Allahabad
IIIT Allahabad | Photo: Facebook/IIIT Allahabad
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of academic and infrastructure capacity in five new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), adding over 6,500 new seats over the next four years.
 
This includes expansion of campus infrastructure in third-generation IITs set up after 2014 at Bhilai, Dharwad, Jammu, Palakkad and Tirupati, at a total cost of ₹11,829 crore from financial year 2025–26 (FY26) to FY29.
 
‘On completion of construction, these five IITs shall be able to cater to 13,687 students as against the current student strength of 7,111, an increase of 6,576 students,’ a Cabinet press note stated. 
 
The seat expansion is expected to take place in a graded manner, with student strength in these IITs to be enhanced by 1,364 students in the first year, followed by additions of 1,738, 1,767 and 1,707 students in the second, third and fourth years respectively.
 
‘The additions will be done across undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes put together,’ the Cabinet press note added.

Also Read

Govt set to launch 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative on Jan 1

Steelmakers need to collaborate with IISc, IITs to boost industry: Minister

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat after Operation Sindoor; Tata grp stks up on Ind-UK trade deal

Auto index surged 16% in 1 month; What's fuelled the index's rally?

Sapphire Foods India shares decline 5% post Q4FY25 results; details here

 
The Cabinet approval comes months after a similar announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s Budget. The Centre will also work on five new state-of-the-art research parks to strengthen industry-academia linkages. 
 
The Cabinet also approved the creation of 130 faculty posts, at the level of Professor (Level 14 and above), in the five IITs.
 
‘Direct employment will be generated through the hiring of faculty, administrative staff, researchers, and support personnel to manage the increased number of students and facilities,’ the Centre stated.
 
It added that the expansion of IIT campuses would stimulate local economies by generating demand for housing, transportation, and services.
 
‘The increased number of graduates and postgraduates from IITs further fuels innovation and startup ecosystems, contributing to employment generation across diverse sectors,’ the Cabinet stated in a statement.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AgustaWestland: Delhi HC reserves order on Christian Michel's bail plea

HC rules in favour of Karan Johar, bars release of film using his name

Kerala launches 'Jyothi' to ensure education for migrant workers' children

Only BS-VI CNG goods vehicles to enter Delhi from Nov 2025, Centre tells SC

Operation Sindoor: India shall never tolerate terrorism, says Sitharaman

Topics :IITsIndian Institutes of TechnologyIndian Institute of Technology

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story