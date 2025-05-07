Home / India News / Kerala launches 'Jyothi' to ensure education for migrant workers' children

Kerala launches 'Jyothi' to ensure education for migrant workers' children

Migrant workers form an essential part of Kerala's workforce, with over 35 lakh workers contributing across various sectors, it said

School
The initiative also focuses on fostering cultural and educational inclusion | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring access to education for the children of migrant workers.

Titled "Jyothi", the programme seeks to bring all children of migrant workers aged 3 to 6 into the anganwadis while ensuring those aged 6 and above are fully integrated into public schools, a CMO statement said here on Wednesday.

Migrant workers form an essential part of Kerala's workforce, with over 35 lakh workers contributing across various sectors, it said.

Many live in the state with their families, making it imperative to extend Kerala's legacy of universal and free public education to their children as well.

The initiative also focuses on fostering cultural and educational inclusion, it said.

This project marks a crucial step in advancing the welfare and empowerment of migrant workers and reaffirms the Kerala Government's commitment to inclusive development, the CMO statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only BS-VI CNG goods vehicles to enter Delhi from Nov 2025, Centre tells SC

Operation Sindoor: India shall never tolerate terrorism, says Sitharaman

Who is Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, officer who briefed on Op Sindoor?

Mock drills in Delhi today: Complete list of areas and what you need to do

Operation Sindoor: Schools closed in border areas of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan

Topics :KeralaKerala governmentEducation in IndiaIndian migrant workers

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story