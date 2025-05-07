Operation Sindoor: India shall never tolerate terrorism, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said 'Operation Sindoor' is a strong response by India's armed forces, showing the country shall never tolerate terrorism.

Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In a post on X, Sitharaman said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will ensure that every perpetrator of terror is pursued.

"#OperationSindoor is a strong response by @adgpi, hitting at the terror hubs in Pakistan. India shall never tolerate terrorism," Sitharaman posted on X.

The Minister is currently in Milan, Italy, to attend the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank.