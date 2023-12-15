Home / India News / Cabinet approves industrial property rights MoU between India, Italy

Cabinet approves industrial property rights MoU between India, Italy

"The purpose of the MoU is to support enterprises, especially start-ups and SMEs, in accessing and participating in the national and international IPR systems," the release stated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Italy for cooperation in the field of industrial property Rights.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave its approval for the signing of the MoU between the "Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry of India and the Directorate General for the Protection of Industrial Property-Italian Patent and Trademark Office of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic," an official release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Moreover, the MoU will promote the establishment of a mechanism that will allow India and Italy to develop cooperation activities in the field of Industrial Property (IP) and information technology services related to this field.

"The purpose of the MoU is to support enterprises, especially start-ups and SMEs, in accessing and participating in the national and international IPR systems," the release stated.

Manish Desai, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, took to his social media X and emphasised that the MoU will provide an opportunity for exchange and dissemination of best practises.

"Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Italy on Cooperation in the field of Industrial Property Rights The activities under the MoU will provide an opportunity for exchange and dissemination of best practices," he said.

 

Additionally, the MoU seeks to streamline the procedures related to the processing of IPR applications, foster IP awareness, and encourage IPR commercialization and enforcement.

The activities under the MoU will provide an opportunity for the exchange and dissemination of best practises, experiences and knowledge in the field of IPRs through participation in programmes and events, organised singly or jointly by the participants.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

NHRC to hold camp in NE states to hear human rights violation cases

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

Russia faces tough fight to regain its seat in UN's top human rights body

Mukhtar Ansari gets 5.5 years jail term for death threat to coal trader

Govt asks steel makers to enhance use of artificial intelligence in plants

Safety of Indians in Canada priority for government: Muraleedharan

Cabinet approves pact between India, US to enhance innovation ecosystems

India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by historical ties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India-ItalyIndustrial production

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story