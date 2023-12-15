Home / India News / Safety of Indians in Canada priority for government: Muraleedharan

Safety of Indians in Canada priority for government: Muraleedharan

"The Indian mission/consulates in Canada are constantly engaged with the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," Muraleedharan said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 8.3 lakh Canadian citizens have affiliation to Hinduism while 7.7 lakh reported Sikhism as their religion, the government told Parliament on Friday, citing Ottawa's census data for 2021.

The information was provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As per available information through Canada Census data (2021), 8,30,000 Canadian citizens reported affiliation to Hinduism and 7,70,000 Canadian citizens reported Sikhism as their religion," Muraleedharan said.

He said the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Canada is a priority for the government.

The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

India strongly rejected the charges.

"The Indian mission/consulates in Canada are constantly engaged with the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being," Muraleedharan said.

"The Ministry (of External Affairs) and our mission/consulates in Canada regularly take up with the concerned Canadian authorities any untoward incidents related to the Indian community including hate crimes," he added.

"India has expressed our concern and requested them to undertake investigations, and hold the perpetrators accountable," the minister said.

Muraleedharan said the total India-Canada trade volume in 2020-21 was USD 5.647 billion while it was reported to be USD 6.896 billion in 2021-22 and USD 8.277 billion in 2022-23.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Wayanad voters: MoS Muraleedharan

Indian Embassy in touch with Iran for fishermen's release: Muraleedharan

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Cabinet approves pact between India, US to enhance innovation ecosystems

India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by historical ties

Bill to ban polygamy to be introduced in assembly by Feb, says Assam CM

Parliament security breach accused wanted to create anarchy: Police

India successfully flight tests indigenous high-speed flying-wing UAV

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India-CanadaIndians abroadLok SabhaParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story