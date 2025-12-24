Delhi Metro to add 13 stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

The project will be funded by the Centre, the Delhi government and international funding agencies, said Union minister during a press briefing. Once completed, the additions will take the Metro network beyond the 400-km mark, from the current 395 km.

The Delhi Metro currently serves around 6.5 million commuters daily across the National Capital Region (NCR).

"These corridors will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels, enhancing ease of living," Vaishnaw said.

Approved Metro corridors RK Ashram Marg–Indraprastha (9.913 km): An extension of the Botanical Garden–RK Ashram Marg corridor, this stretch will provide connectivity between the West, North and Old Delhi to the Central Vista area. The stations on this corridor will include RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial - High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha. Aerocity–Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal 1 (2.263 km): This would be an extension of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, which will provide Metro access to the domestic airport terminal by connecting it to the Aerocity station. Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km): Also an extension of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, it will connect southern Delhi neighbourhoods including Tughlakabad, Saket and Kalindi Kunj. The stations on this section will be Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj.

The three corridors will have 13 stations in total, with 10 underground and three elevated, the minister said. Separately, construction of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project is underway, with over 80 per cent of civil work on priority corridors completed, he said. These sections are scheduled to be commissioned in stages by December 2026, he added.