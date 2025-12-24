LVM3-M6 success boosts confidence in Gaganyaan programme: Isro chief

The successful launch of the Bluebird Block-2 satellite onboard an LVM3-M6 rocket has enhanced confidence in India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, Isro Chairman V Narayanan said on Wednesday.

He emphasised the critical role of launch vehicle LVM3, which would be used for the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, the mission to send Indian astronauts to orbit and bring them safely back to earth.

Addressing reporters, Narayanan said, "Today, it is a very important mission for us. Because you all know this is the vehicle which is human-rated and identified for the Gaganyaan programme for India. So, with 9 consecutive successful LVM3 launches, it improves our confidence in the Gaganyaan programme. It is also the mandated requirement." Listing highlights of the LVM3-Bluebird Block-2 mission, he said, the placing of Bluebird-Block-2 satellite precisely into the intended orbit is the best accuracy so far achieved ever on Indian soil.

According to him, the LVM3 vehicle demonstrated one hundred per cent reliability. "Today's launch is also another important one. It is the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil. That has been accomplished today. Close to 6,000 kg, to be precise 5,908 kg, that is the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil and we have achieved it in this mission." Highlighting the accuracy of the launch, Narayanan, also the Secretary, Department of Space, said, "We targeted a 520 km circular orbit. We have placed the satellite at 518.5 km altitude, which is 1.5 km less than the target." "It is one of the best launches made anywhere in the world. And this is the best accuracy so far achieved from the Indian launchers also," he said.

On Wednesday's mission, Isro introduced a technological improvement to enhance the performance of LVM3 rocket and increase its payload capability, the Chairman said. "Today, one of the improvements we have done is the S200 solid motor control system (which are located on the side of the LVM3 rocket providing the thrust for lift-off). Earlier, we used to have electro-hydro actuator, which is a very complex system in the S200. For the first time, India has developed a very high powerful electro-mechanical actuator to improve the payload capability of the vehicle approximately by 150 kg," he said. Mission Director T Victor Joseph noted that LVM3-M6 launch was achieved in a very remarkable short time frame.