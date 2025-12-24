How India travelled in 2025: Spiritual, concert-led trips top the chart

In its report titled ‘Travel Recap 2025’, Paytm said the year saw steady growth across spiritual, cultural, leisure and spontaneous travel categories, showing rising aspirations and a renewed interest in travel among Indians.

Ayodhya, Tirupati top destinations

In 2025, searches for Ayodhya, Varanasi and Tirupati increased by 34 per cent, turning these cities into preferred pilgrimage destinations and underlining India’s growing tilt towards spiritual travel.

ALSO READ | Millennials, Gen Z lead 90% of India's outbound travel in 2025: Report A Paytm spokesperson said travel patterns in 2025 reflected trends that have been building over recent years. "These include the rise of spiritual and festival-based travel, more spontaneous and event-driven trips, and growing demand from Tier-2 cities," the spokesperson said.

Chhath sees biggest annual homecoming

Data from the Paytm platform showed that festival-driven travel demand once again strengthened in 2025. During Chhath, flight bookings to Patna rose by 25 per cent, reflecting one of the country’s largest annual homecoming movements.