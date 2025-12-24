'I get infections in Delhi': Gadkari says transport causes 40% of pollution

Speaking at the book launch of My Idea of Nation First-Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism by journalist Uday Mahurkar on Tuesday, Gadkari said, “I stay in Delhi for just two days and end up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution? I am the Transport Minister, and 40 per cent of the pollution is caused by us,” he added.

Questioning India’s continued reliance on fossil fuels, Gadkari criticised the logic of spending ₹22 trillion annually on fuel imports, arguing that such dependence undermines both environmental and economic security.

“If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports,” he said. “We are spending ₹22 trillion on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country.”