Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

In the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Centre has approved a hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 46 per cent for central government staff, effective July 2023.

The hike, effective from July 1, 2023, will lead to enhanced salaries for the month of November, along with arrears for the period from July to October. It is likely to benefit 4.7 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners.

The DA of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December. For those with a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the current 42 per cent DA provides a monthly increase of Rs 7,560. Following the increase to 46 per cent, the monthly salary will increase to Rs 8,280.

The government has also approved a hike in minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops. The Centre has also increased rabi barley MSP by Rs 115 per quintal and sunflower and wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal.

During the meeting, it was decided that rabi mustard MSP would be raised to Rs 22 per quintal and rabi channa MSP by Rs 105 per quintal.