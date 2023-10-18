Home / India News / Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

The DA hike, effective from July 1, 2023, will lead to enhanced salaries for the month of November, along with arrears for the period from July to October

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Centre has approved a hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 46 per cent for central government staff, effective July 2023.

The hike, effective from July 1, 2023, will lead to enhanced salaries for the month of November, along with arrears for the period from July to October. It is likely to benefit 4.7 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners.
The DA of central government employees is revised twice a year. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December. For those with a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the current 42 per cent DA provides a monthly increase of Rs 7,560. Following the increase to 46 per cent, the monthly salary will increase to Rs 8,280.

The government has also approved a hike in minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops. The Centre has also increased rabi barley MSP by Rs 115 per quintal and sunflower and wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal.

During the meeting, it was decided that rabi mustard MSP would be raised to Rs 22 per quintal and rabi channa MSP by Rs 105 per quintal.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

NHPC suffered expected loss of Rs 233.56 cr due to flash floods in Sikkim

India to become world's third largest economy by 2027, says JP Morgan MD

Congress holds meeting to decide candidate list for Rajasthan polls

Doing the work always wanted to do: Pankaj Tripathi on National Award win

India allows export of over 1 mn tonnes of non-basmati rice to 7 countries

Topics :Dearness AllowanceMSP hikeGovt hikes MSP of rabi cropsRabi cropsUnion CabinetCentreminimum support priceBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story