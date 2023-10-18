Home / India News / India allows export of over 1 mn tonnes of non-basmati rice to 7 countries

India allows export of over 1 mn tonnes of non-basmati rice to 7 countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said it has permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

"Export of non-basmati white rice... to Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles is notified," it said.

The quantity notified for Nepal is 95,000 tonnes, Cameroon (1,90,000 tonnes), Cote D' Ivore (1,42,000 tonnes), Guinea (1,42,000 tonnes), Malaysia (1,70,000 tonnes), Philippines (2,95,000 tonnes), and Seychelles (800 tonnes).

Topics :India Gate basmati riceBasmati riceNon-basmati exportsagriculture economy

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

