Home / India News / Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

If any candidate among these 36,000 completes the requisite training in the interim period, he/she will be eligible for appearing for examinations in the next recruitment phase

IANS Kolkata
Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to put an interim stay on the earlier order of its single-judge bench terminating the services of 36,000 primary teachers in West Bengal.

The hearing in the matter will continue in the second half on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justice Subrata Talukar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya observed that the single-judge bench order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has highlighted certain hard realities in his verdict.

"The single-judge bench has not thrown the terminated primary teachers in front of wolves. Rather it has kept them within a system, so that they can get jobs in future. What is the problem with getting jobs after appearing in a recruitment examination?" Justice Talukdar questioned.

The WBBPE had challenged the single-judge bench's observation that these primary teachers were recruited without proper training. According to it, all the primary teachers recruited in 2016 received post-job training in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode.

In his order on Friday, Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the WBBPE to fill up the vacancies arising from the termination of services within the next three months.

He had held Trinamool Congress legislator and former WBBPE President Manik Bhattacharya responsible for the irregularity and observed that if the WBBPE wants, it can recover the cost of the process of filling up the vacancies from Bhattacharya, who is currently in judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the scam.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay directed that these 36,000 primary teachers will be able to attend their respective schools for the next four months and during which they will be paid the salary of para-teachers instead of that for regular teachers.

If any candidate among these 36,000 completes the requisite training in the interim period, he/she will be eligible for appearing for examinations in the next recruitment phase.

--IANS

src/vd

Also Read

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

Calcutta HC Bar Association divided over attending Justice Mantha's bench

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Centre notifies appointment of Justice Dipankar Datta as SC judge

SSC posts list of 183 'ineligible' candidates appointed as teachers

Take action against officers responsible for supplying spoiled rice: GFP

Tulip Garden at Jammu and Kashmir's Sanasar records over 53,000 visitors

Put on hold actions on L-G's directions: Delhi govt asks its departments

Bomb hoax to Delhi's school in April might be linked to foreign servers

Government rejects US report criticising India on religious freedom

Topics :Calcutta High CourtCalcuttaIndia's primary educationSchools

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story