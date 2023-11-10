Home / India News / Canada probes possible 'threat' against Air India passengers on Nov 19

Canada probes possible 'threat' against Air India passengers on Nov 19

Press Trust of India Ottawa
The Canadian government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed they are investigating a possible terror threat. (Representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Canada has said it takes any "threat" to aviation "extremely seriously" and is investigating online warnings, days after a banned pro-Khalistani group warned Air India passengers against travelling on November 19.

Founder of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun recently released a video threatening passengers of Air India flights on November 19, the day the ICC World Cup final takes place in Ahmedabad.

The Canadian government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed they are investigating a possible terror threat.

Federal Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez posted on social media Thursday that the government is investigating the alleged threat with its security partners.

"Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe."

The RCMP confirmed on Thursday that it is investigating but refused to comment further, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.

The RCMP takes all threats to national security very seriously, including threats made online, said Marie-Eve Breton, a spokesperson for the national RCMP.

On Thursday, India said it will continue to press foreign governments to deny space to such extremist elements.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi strongly condemns such terrorist threats and that it will take necessary security measures.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and India have been fraught since Primer Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in the Canadian town of Surrey.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. India has since resumed the issuance of four types of visas for Canadians.

Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

