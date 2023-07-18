Indians, who represent almost 75% of H1-B visa holders in the US, are set to be the significant beneficiaries of another plan launched by Canada in a move to attract top quality tech manpower to the nation. The new programme will be set up for a year or until the Canadian government gets 10,000 applications.

To draw in exceptionally gifted workers, Canada has begun giving open work permits for H1-B visa holders from the US. The permits will let H1-B visa holders from the US to come and work in Canada for three years. It additionally permits family members of approved candidates to study or look for work choices in the nation.

Canada's big offer for H-1B visa holders: Insight The Canadian government issued a statement recently in which it said, “Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H1-B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H1-B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada."

"They want to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their partners and dependants will likewise be qualified to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, depending on the situation," it said.

H1-B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in certain specialised fields, such as the technology industry, in the United States. Technology organisations rely upon it to enlist a huge number of workers every year from nations like India and China.

Canada is expecting to turn into a world leader in various emerging technologies and it desires to draw in experts impacted by huge layoffs by US tech giants.