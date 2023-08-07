Home / India News / Canada to ensure safety of diplomats post threats to Indian officials: Govt

Canada to ensure safety of diplomats post threats to Indian officials: Govt

Canada's public safety department has said it is working to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in the country

Press Trust of India Toronto
Photo: Istock

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Canada's public safety department has said it is working to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in the country following the circulation of an online video in connection with threats against Indian diplomats, underlining that there is no place in the country for the "incitement of violence."

The statement by Public Safety Canada came nearly a month after the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India had asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

"There is no place in Canada for the incitement of violence. Law enforcement has been engaged following the circulation of an online video in relation to threats against Indian diplomatic officials," Public Safety Canada said on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Canadian law enforcement and the Government continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic representatives in Canada," it said last week.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly last month assured India of the safety of its diplomats and termed the promotional material circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally "unacceptable".

In June, India slammed Canada after visuals surfaced on social media of a tableau in Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Canada's response to the Khalistani issue appeared to be constrained by its "vote bank compulsions", and India will have to respond if the activities impinge on its national security and integrity, Jaishankar had said on the issue.

The Khalistani issue has impacted ties between the two countries in many ways in the last few years, he had said.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremist elements, Jaishankar had said.

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Hate crime in US increased by 12% in 2021, 64.5% targeted over race: FBI

India, Canada share vision for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific region

India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Telangana govt employees will earn more than central govt employees: KCR

Parliament panel seeks review of judges' post-retirement assignments

Odisha extends social security scheme for elderly, widows, others

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC chairman, succeeds Vivek Johri

Topics :CanadaIndia

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story