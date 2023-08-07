Parliament panel seeks review of judges' post-retirement assignments

A parliamentary committee has proposed the establishment of regional Supreme Court benches, an increase in judges' retirement age, and expressed concerns over the lack of diversity in the Indian judiciary.

In its report presented in Parliament on Monday, the committee emphasised the need for a reassessment of post-retirement assignments for judges. It expressed concern over the "colonial legacy" of judges taking collective leave.

The report, titled 'Judicial Processes and Their Reform,' was submitted to Parliament on Monday by the parliamentary standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law. It suggested that with an increase in the retirement age of judges, the practice of post-retirement assignments to Supreme Court and High Court judges in bodies financed by the public exchequer should be reassessed to ensure impartiality.

The committee, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Modi, stated that the retirement age of judges needed to be increased due to increased longevity resulting from advances in medical sciences leading to improved public health.



In increasing the retirement age for judges, the committee recommended that a judge's performance be reassessed based on their health conditions, quality of judgements, and the number of judgements delivered.

"For this, a system of appraisal may be devised and put in place by the Supreme Court collegium before any judge is recommended for enhancement of their tenure," the committee stated.

It highlighted that government data on the social status of High Court judges revealed that our higher judiciary suffers from a 'diversity deficit.' The committee observed that the representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and minorities in the higher judiciary falls far below desired levels and does not reflect the social diversity of the country. "In recent years, there has been a declining trend in representation from all the marginalised sections of Indian society," the committee noted.

It said that while there is no provision for reservation in the judicial appointments in the High Courts and the Supreme Court, adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen the judiciary's trust, credibility, and acceptance among the citizens. The committee proposed that collegiums, while making recommendations for appointments to the higher judiciary, should include an adequate number of women and candidates from the marginalised sections of society, including minorities. This provision should be clearly mentioned in the Memoranda of Procedure (MoP), which is currently being finalised.

Currently, data related to the social status of High Court judges is available from 2018 onwards. The committee urged the Department of Justice to find ways to collect such data for all judges currently serving in the Supreme Court and High Courts. If required, necessary amendments may be brought in the respective service rules of the judges.

The panel opined that the demand for having regional benches of the Supreme Court of India is about 'access to justice.' The Delhi-centric Supreme Court poses a significant obstacle for litigants from remote areas of the country, it said. "First, there is a language problem for them, and then finding lawyers, the cost of litigation, travel, and staying in Delhi makes justice very costly," the committee noted.

The committee suggested that the Supreme Court invoke Article 130 of the Constitution to establish its regional benches at four or five locations in the country. It proposed that constitutional interpretation and constitutional matters may be handled in Delhi, while the regional benches may decide appellate matters. However, the appellate benches should not be made another layer of the judiciary by treating their decisions as final.

The committee asserted that the current need is an efficient judiciary that should modify its practices to suit the country's needs. "The judiciary, therefore, needs to be sensitised from shutting down courts en masse for a couple of months a year," it said. The demand for ending court vacations primarily arises from two factors: the massive backlog of cases in our courts, and the inconvenience faced by the litigants during court vacations, it explained.

"A common man holds a perception that despite having such a massive backlog of cases, their judges go on long vacations," the committee said. It noted that the performance of the Supreme Court in the disposal of cases has improved, but the backlog in the High Courts is enormous. More than 6,000,000 cases are pending, which is deeply concerning, but it is a grim fact that High Courts have a very high level of vacancies, it said. As of 31 December, overall vacancies in the High Courts stood at 30 per cent of the sanctioned strength, with many having vacancies ranging from 40 to 50 per cent.



The committee stated it was an "undeniable fact that vacations in the judiciary are a 'colonial legacy' and the entire court going on vacation en masse causes deep inconvenience to the litigants." It suggested the judiciary consider former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha's suggestion on court vacations. Instead of all judges going on vacation all at once, individual judges should take their leave at different times throughout the year so that the courts are constantly open, and there are always benches present to hear cases.

The committee suggested that all constitutional functionaries and government servants must file annual returns of their assets and liabilities. The Supreme Court has even stated that the public has a right to know the assets of those standing for elections as MPs or Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Thus, it belies logic that judges don't need to disclose their assets and liabilities. "As the last resolution of the Supreme Court on the declaration of assets by Judges on a voluntary basis is not complied with, the committee recommends the government to bring about appropriate legislation to make it mandatory for judges of the higher judiciary (Supreme Court and High Courts) to furnish their property returns on an annual basis to the appropriate authority," it said.

It also recommended that each court prepare its 'annual report,' which the Supreme Court and some of the high courts already do.