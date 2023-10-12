Home / India News / Canadian Speaker Raymonde Gagne skips G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Canadian Speaker Raymonde Gagne skips G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

"The Canadian Speaker is not attending the Summit. Schedules keep changing," Parliamentary sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India, Canada relations have nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Amid a diplomatic row, Speaker of the Canadian Senate Raymonde Gagne has decided to skip the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations that began here Thursday.

Gagne had earlier confirmed her presence at the Parliament-20 meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"The Canadian Speaker is not attending the Summit. Schedules keep changing," Parliamentary sources said.

Earlier, Birla had said he would raise "several issues" in his informal talks with the Speaker of the Canadian Senate.

India, Canada relations have nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India had dismissed the allegation as "absurd".

The P20 meeting got underway on Thursday with Parliamentarians of G20 nations participating in the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a movement proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

