Home / India News / Cargo traffic at major ports declines 1.96% to 64.63 MT in June: IPA

Cargo traffic at major ports declines 1.96% to 64.63 MT in June: IPA

Cargo traffic at the country's major ports declined 1.96 per cent year-on-year to 64.63 million tonnes (MT) in June, with seven ports posting a negative growth

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Cargo traffic at JNPT fell 8.56 per cent, Deendayal Port 7.81 per cent, Cochin Port 7.32 per cent and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port (Including Haldia) saw a 5.29 per cent drop in June, IPA said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cargo traffic at the country's major ports declined 1.96 per cent year-on-year to 64.63 million tonnes (MT) in June, with seven ports posting a negative growth while five such facilities saw a surge in traffic, an official release said on Tuesday.

There are 12 major ports spanning across India under the administrative control of the central government.

These 12 ports are Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

"During June 2023, the major ports handled 64.63 million tonnes of cargo against 65.93 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of last year. The overall fall in traffic was 1.96 per cent," Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in a statement.

Of the seven ports, which witnessed negative growth in June 2023, VO Chidambaranar Port saw cargo traffic declining 14.15 per cent followed by Kamarajar Port (9.55 per cent drop) and Chennai Port (8.62 per cent fall), as per the IPA.

Cargo traffic at JNPT fell 8.56 per cent, Deendayal Port 7.81 per cent, Cochin Port 7.32 per cent and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port (Including Haldia) saw a 5.29 per cent drop in June, IPA said.

Fall in cargo traffic of coking and other coal thermal and steam coal, container tonnage, miscellaneous cargo and other liquids were some of the factors that contributed to the cargo traffic declining at the seven ports, it said.

However, New Mangalore Port registered the maximum cargo growth of 11.26 per cent, followed by Mormugao Port at 10.18 per cent, Mumbai Port at 8.56 per cent, Paradip Port at 8.13 per cent and Visakhapatnam Port at 2.88 per cent, it added.

IPA also said that during June, Paradip Port handled the highest volume at 11.73 MT, accounting for 18.15 per cent of the total cargo traffic followed by Deendayal Port with 10.60 MT and Visakhapatnam Port with 7 MT of cargo.

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Cargo traffic handled by major ports up 3.2% YoY at 68.06 MT in May: IPA

Cargo traffic at major ports rises 12% in February: Indian Port Association

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Dec traffic at major ports sails to highest in FY23, rises 10.4 per cent

India's draft resolution on biofuels at MEPC referred to Working Group

Why didn't you study? CJI asks student as SC junks PIL on male pronouns

Cabinet rejig: G Kishan Reddy among 4 appointed BJP state presidents

Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

SC orders deferment of oath taking of chairperson designate of DERC

Topics :Cargo trafficCompaniesPorts

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story