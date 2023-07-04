Why didn't you study? CJI asks student as SC junks PIL on male pronouns



The PIL was filed by a law student who argued that the usage of male pronouns in the Indian Constitution amounted to gender discrimination and was in violation of Fundamental Rights. The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that don't use gender-neutral terms.



Several important matters were taken up for hearing by the SC on Tuesday. Business Standard brings you the short takes on major developments that took place in the apex court. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud while expressing his disapproval of "abuse of process" by filing such frivolous PILs, asked the petitioner, "Why didn't you study in law school instead of coming up here with such PILs?"

SC to examine the constitutional validity of Centre's recent Delhi ordinance

The SC deferred the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson-designate Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar while deciding to examine the constitutional validity of a provision of the Centre's recent ordinance governing such an appointment.

SC asks Madras High Court to place habeas corpus petition of V Senthil Balaji

The SC asked the Madras High Court to place the habeas corpus petition of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji before three judges "at the earliest" in view of a split verdict pronounced earlier in the day.

Shiv Sena UBT approaches SC for directions to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker to act on disqualification petitions

Shiv Sena (UBT) has once again knocked on the door of the SC seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker to expeditiously adjudicate the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Sena MLAs, who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022, in a time-bound manner.



Important developments in Delhi High Court The apex court also junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system.

Delhi HC refuses to direct Lieutenant Governor to give assent or return Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill

The Delhi HC refused to direct the Lieutenant Governor to give assent or return the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015 which proposes to ban the screening procedure for children in nursery admissions, saying courts cannot interfere in the legislative procedure.

HC seeks the Delhi government's stand on a petition against demolishing Hanuman and Shani temple.

The Delhi HC sought the stand of the city government on a petition against an order to demolish a Hanuman and Shani temple in Kapashera.

HC directs authorities to not destroy natural grass in Siri Fort Sports Complex

Observing that a green area in the midst of a thickly populated residential place is of far greater value than a forest kilometres away from human habitation, HC directed the authorities to not destroy the natural grass in Siri Fort Sports Complex and convert it into artificial turf.

HC dismisses plea seeking direction to police to remove blockades on Mathura Road crossing

Traffic authorities are the best judge to decide the issue of regulation of traffic in the city, said HC while dismissing a plea seeking direction to the police to remove blockades on the Mathura Road crossing.

HC rules that complainant cannot be forced to undergo deception detection tests

A complainant cannot be forced to undergo deception detection tests like narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping to determine if a complaint is genuine and it is for the investigating agencies to uncover the truth, HC has ruled.

HC dismissed PIL challenging RBI's decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination

HC, which dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the RBI's decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation, has said the notification was part of the central bank's currency management system.

HC permitted TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to withdraw his habeas corpus petition

The Delhi HC permitted TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to withdraw his habeas corpus petition claiming his ongoing custody in a jail in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal is illegal.