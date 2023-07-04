Home / India News / Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

Dedicated lanes for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, drones to keep vigil

Around 1,000 police personnel and drones have been deployed for surveillance and dedicated lanes created for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 1,000 police personnel and drones have been deployed for surveillance and dedicated lanes created for Kanwariyas in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

A similar number of civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the district, which has been divided into zones, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday.

"Kanwariyas will start coming from Tuesday. However, the number is expected to rise significantly from Wednesday and Thursday. The devotees will offer holy water on July 15 and 16," he said.

"We have deployed 1,000 police personnel and as many civil defence volunteers on the ground. We have also asked for 15 companies of central forces," he said.

"We have 25 drones that will be used strategically. There will be adequate presence of security personnel on the ground during the yatra. The security personnel will work in three shifts, with each shift starting an hour before the last one ends," Tirkey said.

Forty-seven shivirs have been set up in Northeast district. These include 41 shivirs set up by the government, he said.

All shivirs should have at least eight CCTV cameras, firefighting equipment and cooking facilities, he said.

Several CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the route of the Kanwariyas, the DCP said.

"Four temporary control rooms have been set up with the help of the communication unit of the police. These control rooms became operational on Tuesday," he said.

Emergency response vehicles (ERVs), volunteers, PCR vans and police motorcycles will be present on these routes round the clock, Tirkey said.

"Two meetings were held with Aman committee members -- one on June 27 before Eid and the second on Monday," Tirkey said.

"We have also asked for 300 more barricades and a safe corridor will be made for the Kanwar Yatra and nobody except Kanwariyas will be allowed to enter it," he said.

The police have urged those undertaking the yatra to not play loud or provocative music.

Tirkey said, "The district magistrate has said that the administration has arranged 'Gangajal' and will provide it to those who need it for the rituals."

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that elaborate arrangements have been made in view of the Kanwar Yatra and cautioning that congestion is expected at several places due to the movement of Kanwariyas.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Haryana to protect, conserve trees aged over 75 years: Minister Kanwar Pal

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

U'khand Kanwar yatra: Devotees asked to bring IDs, keep 'kanwars' smaller

IFFCO purchases 2,500 agri drones for spraying fertlisers, chemicals

SC orders deferment of oath taking of chairperson designate of DERC

Retail tomato prices shoot up to Rs 155/kg; highest in Kolkata among metros

Women-led SMEs to benefit from proposed FTA with India: UK minister

Parts of Delhi get rain, IMD predicts more likely in next few days

Delhi declaration, 2 joint statements adopted in India's presidency: Kwatra

Topics :DelhiDroneskanwariya

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story