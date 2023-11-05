Cash-for-query case: Ethics Committee to adopt draft report on Nov 7

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

The meeting for adopting the draft report means that the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation after its members split along party lines in their last get-together on November 2.

BJP members are in a majority in the 15-member committee which is likely to take a grim view of Moitra's conduct, more so after she accused Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting, a charge he denied.

Opposition members had echoed Moitra's view as they stormed out of the November 2 meeting.

Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.

He said it was Hiranandani who used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai.

Moitra has admitted that he used her login details but has rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.