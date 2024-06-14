Caste shows, even in riches. More than 85 per cent of total billionaire wealth in India belongs to those from upper-caste communities.

People of the scheduled castes (SC) accounted for 2.6 per cent of such wealth in 2022, compared with the 88.4 per cent share of those from upper castes, according to additional data shared with Business Standard by researchers of the World Inequality Lab after the publication of their May 2024 study, ‘Towards Tax Justice and Wealth Redistribution in India: Proposals based on latest inequality estimates’. The report was authored by Nitin Kumar Bharti of New York University, Lucas Chancel of Harvard Kennedy School, and Thomas Piketty and Anmol Somanchi of the Paris School of Economics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp