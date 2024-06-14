Home / India News / Remove encroachments on banks of rivers, ponds: CM Yogi to officials

A drive to demolish illegal constructions in Akbarnagar I and II along the Kukrail river in Lucknow started on Monday

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
The chief minister asked the officials to ensure there are no settlements in the river basin. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to immediately remove encroachments on the banks of rivers and ponds.

He issued the instructions at a meeting on Thursday.

"There are encroachments on the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad. A similar situation can be seen in Kashi, Saharanpur and other districts," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X quoting Adityanath.

"At present, efforts are being made for the revival of the Kukrail river in Lucknow. Illegal settlements have been removed and (their residents have been) rehabilitated elsewhere. Similarly, work should be done in other districts as per local requirements," he said.

The chief minister asked the officials to ensure there are no settlements in the river basin.

"Old ponds, ponds and other water bodies should be preserved. If there are any encroachments, they should be removed immediately," he said.

A drive to demolish illegal constructions in Akbarnagar I and II along the Kukrail river in Lucknow started on Monday.

The drive was launched following a court order for the demolition of 1,068 illegal residential and 101 commercial constructions in Akbarnagar I and II.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradeshrivers

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

