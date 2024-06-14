Home / India News / Kuwait fire: Aircraft carrying bodies of Indians lands at Cochin airport

Kuwait fire: Aircraft carrying bodies of Indians lands at Cochin airport

The 31 bodies include 23 Keralites, 7 Tamilians and one person from Karnataka

IAF Aircraft
A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians killed in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait took off for Kochi on Friday morning. Image:X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India Kuwait City
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport here on Friday.

The IAF C30J aircraft is carrying the bodies of the Indians and of them 31 were received at the airport here.

The 31 bodies include 23 Keralites, 7 Tamilians and one person from Karnataka, officials said.

Officials had said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.


First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

