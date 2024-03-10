Home / India News / CBDT starts sending emails, SMSs for mismatch in tax profile in FY24

CBDT starts sending emails, SMSs for mismatch in tax profile in FY24

This is another initiative of the department towards easing compliance for taxpayers and reinforcing its commitment towards enhancing taxpayer services, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The income tax department on Sunday said it has started sending emails and SMSs to assessees whose taxes paid during the current fiscal are not commensurate with financial transactions.

The department is undertaking an e-campaign, which aims to inform such persons/entities of significant financial transactions, through email (marked as Advance Tax e-Campaign-Significant Transactions for AY 2024-25) and SMS, urging them to compute their advance tax liability correctly and deposit the due advance tax on or before March 15.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the income tax department has received certain information on specific financial transactions undertaken by persons/entities during the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24.

"On the basis of analysis of the taxes paid so far during the current financial year, the Department has identified such persons/entities where payment of taxes for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is not commensurate with the financial transactions made by the persons/entities concerned, during the said period," the CBDT said.

This is another initiative of the department towards easing compliance for taxpayers and reinforcing its commitment towards enhancing taxpayer services, it added.

The income tax department receives information on specified financial transactions of taxpayers from various sources.

To increase transparency and promote voluntary tax compliance, this information is reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) module and is available to persons/entities for viewing.

The value of 'significant transactions' in the AIS has been used for carrying out this analysis.

To view the details of significant transactions, the persons/entities can log in to their e-filing account and go to the compliance portal. On this portal, the e-campaign tab can be accessed to view significant transactions.

Persons/entities, who are not registered on the e-filing website, have to first register themselves.

 

Also Read

5.6 mn updated ITRs filed, Rs 4,600 cr taxes mopped up in 2 yrs: CBDT

Existing taxation structure for corporates very reasonable: Revenue secy

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

CBDT notifies income tax return forms for assessment year 2024-25

Govt unlocks infrastructure blitz before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Govt banks on coal to power nation in summer; peak demand may cross 265 Gw

Rs 5K cr set aside for green hydrogen production in Uttar Pradesh

Statsguru: M&E sector resilient despite growing at slower pace than economy

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBDTIncome Tax departmentfinancial transactionsadvance taxadvance tax payment

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story